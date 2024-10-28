Modi to inaugurate health projects worth over Rs 12k cr, Telangana bags three

Hyderabad: Three infrastructure projects related to Telangana were figured in a slew of inaugurations and laying the foundation stone of multiple projects pertaining to the health sector worth around Rs.12,850 crore across the country on October 29 at All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in these events to be organized on the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti and 9th Ayurveda Day, according to a statement issued by PMO.

In an innovative usage of drone technology to enhance service delivery to make healthcare more accessible, the Prime Minister will launch drone services at 11 Tertiary Healthcare Institutions. These are All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar in Telangana, Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, Guwahati in Assam, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Jodhpur in Rajasthan, Patna in Bihar, Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh and RIMS Imphal in Manipur.

He will also launch Helicopter Emergency Medical Services from AIIMS Rishikesh, which will help deliver speedy medical care.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of four Centres of Excellence at NIPER Ahmedabad in Gujarat for medical devices, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Hyderabad in Telangana for bulk drugs, NIPER Guwahati in Assam for phytopharmaceuticals, and NIPER Mohali in Punjab for anti-bacterial anti-viral drug discovery and development.

In a major boost to Make in India initiative in the healthcare sector, Prime Minister will inaugurate five projects under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for medical devices and bulk drugs at Vapi in Gujarat, Hyderabad in Telangana, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh. These units will manufacture high-end medical devices, such as body implants and critical care equipment, along with important bulk drugs.

These are in addition to the flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). The Prime Minister will launch expansion of health coverage under PM-JAY to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above. This will help provide health coverage to all senior citizens regardless of their income.

It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to provide quality healthcare services all across the country, the statement added.