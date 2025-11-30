Modi Showcases Karimnagar Filigree On Mann Ki Baat

KARIMNAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a special mention of Karimnagar during his popular radio programme Mann Ki Baat, highlighting the district’s traditional filigree artwork. He said he had proudly gifted filigree souvenirs crafted in Karimnagar to several world leaders.

The Prime Minister was delivering the 128th edition of Mann Ki Baat, aired on the last Sunday of every month. The programme, started in 2014, serves as a platform for him to share his thoughts on development, social values and national issues, and has gained immense popularity across the country. Modi specifically referred to two gifts: a traditional silver Buddha idol presented to the Prime Minister of Japan, and a silver mirror with a traditional floral design gifted to the Prime Minister of Italy.

He said these gifts, showcasing the skills of Karimnagar’s artisans, were helping Indian handicrafts gain wider global recognition, including during events such as the recent G20 Summit.

The Prime Minister reiterated his vision that comprehensive development is possible only when all sectors and regions progress equally, underscoring the importance of regional contributions such as Karimnagar’s filigree artistry.