Modi, Shah Saving KCR, KTR : CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy blamed the-BJP led Centre for halting investigations into the corrupt BRS government as was evident from the probes into the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme (KLIS) and Formula E racing scam not making headway.

The Assembly had passed a resolution seeking a CBI probe into the damage of KLIS barrages based on the Justice P.C. Ghose Commission recommendations, while the Anti Corruption Bureau had booked a case on the Formula E racing scam. “We entrusted one case to the Centre and we are investigating the other but in both the cases the BJP is the stumbling block,” he said.

Maintaining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not give such leverage to any other Opposition leader facing corruption charges, Revanth Reddy said Union home minister Amit Shah, who described the KLIS as “ATM for the BRS”, was sitting on the file relating to the CBI probe.

In the Formula E racing case, Revanth Reddy said that following amendments in the law relating to prevention of corruption, prior permission of the Governor was mandatory to book a case against people’s representatives and arrest them. “Governor Jishnu Dev Varma gave permission to book a case but is holding back permission to arrest the accused,” Revanth Reddy said. Among the accused is BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and bureaucrats Arvind Kumar and B.L.N. Reddy.

The Chief Minister alleged that the BRS had fast-tracked projects like Secretariat, martyrs memorial and police command control centre to siphon off thousands of crores of rupees while it neglected work on pending irrigation projects. “Has the BRS created a single job out of these projects,” Revanth Reddy asked.