Modi ignoring interests of poor people, accuses Kharge

Hyderabad: Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge here on Friday accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to protect the rights and interests of poor people in the country.



Addressing a press conference, he said Modi failed to lay much focus on nationwide census. However, the Congress would conduct a nationwide census to identify and enumerate castes, sub-castes and their socio-economic condition if voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections-2024.

Highlighting party’s election promises, Kharge said that the Congress would also provide 50 per cent reservations to women in central government jobs and all the 30 lakh vacancies in various central government departments would be filled up.

Since the NDA government is working only for the benefit of rich people, the Congress would strive to strengthen labour laws aimed at benefiting the unorganized sector. Referring to minimum support price (MSP) to farmers, he said the farmers organized protests earlier demanding MSP but the Central government ignored their demand.

However, the Congress would fulfill the aspirations of farmers in the country, he added.