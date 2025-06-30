Modi Highlights Telangana’s Inclusive Yoga Event, Millet-based Snacks

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke of International Yoga Day celebrations in Telangana, where 3,000 specially-abled persons performed yoga, and highlighted the inspiring story of a self-help group (SHG) from Bhadrachalam, the Srirama Joint Liability Group, whose ‘Bhadradri Millet Magic’, millet-based snacks, was finding a market even in London.

During his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday, Modi called the yoga event featuring 3,000 Divyang (specially abled) participants “inspiring” and said that the gathering showcased that yoga was not only a practice for physical and mental well-being but also a powerful tool for empowerment and inclusion.

He described how the Bhadrachalam SHG members, who were once daily-wage labourers, had transformed their lives by producing millet biscuits which was reaching markets from Hyderabad to London.

Modi said that the group had also diversified into making affordable sanitary pads. This initiative reflected the larger theme of women-led development and the promotion of local, sustainable products that contribute to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Modi said that the Khammam millet snacks story is a testament to how traditional grains like millets can be leveraged for economic empowerment, health benefits, and cultural pride, with strong grassroots leadership by women entrepreneurs.

The women were trained by the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in preparing nutrient-packed biscuits with millets and in the manufacturing of sanitary napkins, and supplied the required machinery worth Rs 1 lakh.

Reacting to the praise, SHG leader Tati Lalitha said they got immense strength from the words of Prime Minister. She announced that they would expand their business further with support from the officials and customers.

“We also wish to increase the production of Giri sanitary napkins, if marketing facilities are provided in other states,” she told this newspaper.

She said that Bhadradri Srirama Sanitary Napkin Unit was set up with a project cost of Rs 13.45 lakh and was supplying sanitary pads to girls hostels in Bhadrachalam, Mulugu, Eturnagaram and Nalgonda. “We are earning Rs 1.5 lakh per month through this business,” she added.

ITDA project officer B. Rahul told Deccan Chronicle that the tribal and Adivasi women were skilled in preparing millets-based food, which was passed on to them down the generations. The group produced 40,000 sanitary pads in just three months and delivered them to schools and nearby offices – and that too at a very low price of Rs 28.

“We provided training in preparing biscuits with millets and supported them. Now, they become a role model in women entrepreneurship in the country,” he said and expressed happiness at the Prime Minister mentioning this success story in his Mann Ki Baat.

The the Srirama Joint Liability Group produces biscuits made of millets, including foxtail, little millet, kodo millet, finger millet, and jowar. The price ranges between Rs 60 and Rs 120 per kilogram. They have been selling the biscuits by setting up stalls near the Bhadrachalam temple and at other selected junctions.

On getting appreciation from the Prime Minister, a Divyang employee, Akhilesh, who took part in the programme said that he felt he had acquired strength when he joined with the crowd. “Yoga makes you mindful about your health. The yoga asanas here were pretty easy and I could perform them without difficulty.” he said