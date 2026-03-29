Modi Highlights Mudhigunta Water Conservation Success in Mann Ki Baat

Adilabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat programme, highlighted a water conservation initiative in Mudhigunta village of Jaipur mandal in Mancherial district, citing its impact on improving groundwater levels.

Referring to the initiative, he said 400 families in the village adopted soak pits to address water scarcity, resulting in a rise in the groundwater table. He noted that villagers had turned water conservation into a mass movement and described the effort as an effective step towards water management. The villagers also installed rooftop rainwater harvesting systems in their homes as part of conservation measures.

As part of Praja Palana and Pragati Pranalika programmes, additional collector (local bodies) P. Chandraiah visited Mudhigunta on Sunday and inspected the rainwater harvesting structures and interacted with villagers.

District collector Kumar Deepak said that despite being a mining district, Mancherial has managed to prevent water scarcity through conservation works taken up under MGNREGS and JSJB with public participation. He said emphasis was laid on constructing community and individual soak pits, rooftop harvesting structures, percolation tanks, farm ponds, check dams, borewell recharge systems, moisture conservation trenches and water conservation ponds across mandals.

He said all 400 families in Mudhigunta hold job cards and had passed a resolution to construct soak pits for each household, along with community structures. The village has also built seven community soak pits and rooftop harvesting systems in government offices and schools.

Villagers have also resolved to plant six saplings annually per household and take up avenue plantation.