Modi Expresses Grief over Accident in Medinah involving Indian Nationals

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over loss of lives due to an accident in Medinah, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian nationals. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured.

The Prime Minister stated that India’s Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah were providing all possible assistance to the affected individuals. He also informed that Indian officials are in close contact with the Saudi Arabian authorities to ensure necessary support and coordination.

The Prime Minister wrote on X: “Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities.”