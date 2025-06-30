 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs. 2Lakh For Kin Of Each Deceased In Sangareddy Tragedy

Telangana
M Srinivas
30 Jun 2025 4:04 PM IST

The injured persons in the incident would be given Rs. 50,000 each

Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs. 2Lakh For Kin Of Each Deceased In Sangareddy Tragedy
x
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a factory in Sangareddy in Telangana. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a factory in Sangareddy in Telangana.

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured.

The PMO India handle in post on X said: “Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a factory in Sangareddy, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.”

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
narendra modi Prime Minister\'s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) Fire accident in Telangana 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
M Srinivas
About the AuthorM Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X