Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs. 2Lakh For Kin Of Each Deceased In Sangareddy Tragedy

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a factory in Sangareddy in Telangana.

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured.

The PMO India handle in post on X said: “Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a factory in Sangareddy, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.”

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”