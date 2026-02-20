Moderate rains in Telangana from Feb 22 to 24

Hyderabad: Telangana to witness moderate rains and thunderstorms during February 22 to 24

In a post on 'X' on unseasonal rain update, Telangana weatherman said, "No change in the forecast. Get ready for moderate rains and thunderstorms during February 22-24."

"On February 22, the Central and East Telangana will get scattered intense storms. During February 23 to 24, various parts of central, north, east, south Telangana will get scattered moderate rains and thunderstorms including Hyderabad. Plan accordingly."