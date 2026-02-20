 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Moderate rains in Telangana from Feb 22 to 24

Telangana
20 Feb 2026 10:52 AM IST

No change in the forecast. Get ready for moderate rains and thunderstorms during February 22-24: Telangana Weatherman

Sometimes their influence is seen on northern districts, but south of Telangana weather is almost dry.(Representational Image)
x
Telangana to witness moderate rains and thunderstorms during February 22 to 24. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana to witness moderate rains and thunderstorms during February 22 to 24

In a post on 'X' on unseasonal rain update, Telangana weatherman said, "No change in the forecast. Get ready for moderate rains and thunderstorms during February 22-24."

"On February 22, the Central and East Telangana will get scattered intense storms. During February 23 to 24, various parts of central, north, east, south Telangana will get scattered moderate rains and thunderstorms including Hyderabad. Plan accordingly."


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news weather forecast moderate rains thunderstorms 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X