Moderate rain or thundershowers likely to occur in Telangana from May 17 to 24: IMD

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said light to moderate rain or thundershowers were very likely to occur at a few places in Telangana from May 17 to May 24 till 8.30 am.



In its seven-day forecast and farmer’s weather bulletin, the IMD said heavy rain was likely to occur at isolated places in KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Nagarkurnool districts of Telangana on May 18.

According to IMD, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with 40 to 50 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Komarambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy districts of Telangana.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with 30 to 40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagital, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Jogulamba-Gadwal districts Telangana.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana from May 19 to 24.

The IMD said the impact of the rain would result in water pooling on roads and low lying, traffic congestion at many locations in addition to wet and slippery roads, besides falling of trees and electric poles and drainage clogging.

In its advice, it asked the municipal department to display the warnings and necessary action for clearing water apart from issuing necessary advisory by road, rail traffic departments for traffic regulation. The disaster response force may be advised to take necessary action.