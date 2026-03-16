Model Schools Launch NEET, EAPCET Coaching

Hyderabad:An intensive residential coaching programme for NEET and Eapcet began in model schools on Monday for selected students. The 45‑day programme will run until May 2. Officials said the initiative follows a statewide screening test held on January 31, through which 150 meritorious students were chosen. The coaching includes hostel accommodation, daily study sessions, practice tests and grand tests.

Faculty from reputed institutions will handle classes, with students staying on campus throughout the programme. Daily study hours and regular assessments form part of the schedule.

The programme was inaugurated on March 16 by additional director of model schools S. Srinivasachari. AMO Manjari, MEO Hiryanyak, model school Bongulu Corporation coordinator Sai Eswari, members of the state academic team and faculty attended the launch.

