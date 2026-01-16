Model School Admission Test On April 19

HYDERABAD: Online applications open from January 28 to February 28 for the Model Schools Admission Test for entry into Class VI and for filling vacant seats in Classes VII to X. The application fee has been fixed at ₹200 for OC students. Candidates belonging to BC, SC, ST, persons with disabilities, and EWS categories will pay ₹125.

The test will be held on April 19. Students seeking admission to Class VI must attend the examination from 10 am to 12 noon, while candidates for Classes VII to X will appear from 2 pm to 4 pm. The examinations will be conducted in schools located in the respective mandals.

Hall tickets for Class VI candidates will be available for download from April 1, while applicants for Classes VII to X can download theirs from April 9.