MoD Clears Rs 303 Cr for Secunderabad Works

Hyderabad: The long-pending compensation linked to the transfer of defence land for two major corridors in Secunderabad has been settled, with Rs 303 crore credited into a joint escrow account of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Tuesday.

The amount, released by the ministry of defence (MoD), is part of the Equivalent Value Infrastructure (EVI) package for land transferred to the state for elevated corridors under State Highway-1 and National Highway-44. This is the first time such compensation has been routed directly into a joint escrow account for local works rather than into the Consolidated Fund of India.

SCB chief executive officer D. Madhukar Naik confirmed the deposit and said groundwork for civic projects would begin soon. “This move ensures that the funds benefit residents directly. We will prioritise nala strengthening, drainage and road repairs,” an SCB official said. The EVI funds will support projects such as underground drainage upgrades, internal road repairs, nala desilting, retaining-wall construction and drinking-water improvements in civilian areas.

The initiative follows coordination between the MoD, directorate general defence estates (DGDE) and Telangana’s municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department. Work proposals will be jointly vetted by SCB and HMDA, with transparent utilisation and periodic reporting to the defence estates office.