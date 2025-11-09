Mock Marriage Ragging Traumatises JNTU Freshers

A shocking ragging incident has come to light at JNTU College of Engineering, Nachupally, Kondagattu, in Jagtial district, where senior students allegedly forced first year male students to participate in a mock marriage ceremony and subjected them to severe mental harassment.

The incident, which occurred four days ago but surfaced recently after videos went viral on social media, has created fear on campus and sparked widespread outrage among parents and student groups.

According to reports, the seniors conducted the ragging under the guise of an interaction programme with juniors. Victims were forced to perform inappropriate acts, such as tying chunnis like saris and dancing. Most disturbingly, two first year male students were allegedly made to take part in a complete mock wedding ritual.

The juniors were reportedly shouted at and asked humiliating questions. Some were so traumatised by the behaviour of the second year students that they stopped attending classes.

Parents and guardians have lodged complaints with district level senior officials, demanding an immediate investigation and strict action against the accused students.

However, college principal Prof Dr G. Narasimha told Deccan Chronicle that the allegations were misleading. He said an interaction programme was held between second year and first year students to promote friendship and a joyful bond among them.

“We have not received a single official complaint from any student or parent regarding the alleged ragging. It appears that some external parties are trying to malign the college’s reputation with these unverified claims,” he said.

Addressing a separate issue, principal Narasimha mentioned that the protest by students on Friday night was unrelated to the alleged ragging. He explained that students had complained about Chief Security Officer (CSO) Raji Reddy, an outsourcing employee, who was allegedly entering the hostel premises under the influence of alcohol and using abusive language.

“The allegations were verified, and I took strict action by suspending Raji Reddy immediately. We will not tolerate any misbehaviour, whether from students or staff, that disrupts the campus environment,” he added.



