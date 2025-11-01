Mobiles Banned in Govt Hospital After Patient in Mortuary Found Alive

Warangal: Following the shocking mortuary incident at the Government General Hospital in Mahbubabad district, MLA Dr Bhukya Murali Naik has banned the use of cellphones by all staff and doctors while on duty, effective Saturday.

The MLA, along with hospital officials and medical staff, chaired a review meeting at the Government Hospital in Mahbubabad on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Murali Naik warned that strict action would be taken against any medical professional, regardless of rank, who violates the ban. He also announced the immediate termination of two outsourcing employees found negligent in the incident where a living person was allegedly shifted to the mortuary.

The MLA strongly criticised the staff, including the superintendent, for their lack of punctuality and commitment. He noted that some nurses were neglecting their duties and assigning their responsibilities to outsourcing staff, warning that such behavior would not be tolerated.

Dr Naik made the cellphone ban effective immediately, stating that if communication is absolutely necessary, staff may use only basic, non-smart phones. He expressed disappointment that negligence continues even as the new Congress government is prioritising healthcare improvement.

He further directed that visible improvements must be made at the district hospital within a few days, emphasising that every patient deserves respectful treatment. Issuing a final warning, he said that if negligence like the mortuary incident recurs, action will be taken against the hospital superintendent, resident medical officer, and Medical College Principal. He made it clear that any lapse in patient care will not be tolerated.