Mobile Shop Gutted In Kukatpally

HYDERABAD: A major fire broke out at a mobile phone shop near KPHB metro pillar no. 742 in Kukatpally around 6.30 am on Saturday. No casualties were reported, officials said. The blaze occurred at Sri Sai Communications, located on the ground floor of Padmavati Plaza. Fire crews rushed to the spot and doused the flames within an hour.

Preliminary inquiry suggests the fire was of electrical origin, with old wiring suspected to have triggered a short circuit. The shop, including stock of mobile phones and accessories, was completely gutted, causing an estimated loss of ₹5 lakh.

Owner Vadepally Haribabu, who had closed the shop at 10 pm on Friday, was alerted by residents after smoke was noticed. Kukatpally police registered a case following his complaint, and investigation is underway.

Umrah Tour Operator Booked For Duping Pilgrims

HYDERABAD: More than 100 individuals were allegedly duped of lakhs of rupees by a private Umrah tour operator from Medak district, who advertised low-cost packages on Instagram and YouTube but failed to deliver.

Victim Raza Khan said he and his family paid ₹6.75 lakh for a January pilgrimage, but received no confirmation. Another victim, Mohammed Aswaq, claimed he was cheated of ₹15 lakh after being offered partnership in the company.

Complaints have been lodged at multiple police stations, and victims met Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar seeking action.

Meanwhile, the company issued a statement denying allegations of fraud, warning against “defamatory” content and threatening legal action under civil and criminal laws.

Owaisi Seeks Probe Into Banswada Violence

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has expressed concern over the “increasing number” of communal incidents in Telangana, demanding a probe into Friday’s violence in Banswada.

Owaisi said he spoke to Kamareddy SP and urged that an FIR be lodged, questioning how a large crowd was mobilised within hours. He alleged that small shops and street vendors belonging to a community were specifically targeted, and claimed one accused in police custody was assaulted by local “Sangh Parivar goons.”

The Hyderabad MP asked party leaders to prepare a detailed report of damages and urged the state government to compensate victims, adding that AIMIM would also provide relief.

Separately, Owaisi criticised revenue authorities in Sadashivpet for allegedly claiming private land as ‘inam’ land, questioning why action was taken only after a shed was constructed despite two years of possession.