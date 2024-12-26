Mobile phone signals help Kamareddy police to retrieve three bodies from lake

Hyderabad: The Kamareddy district police retrieved the bodies of Sub-Inspector of Police (SI) Sai Kumar, police constable Sruthi and computer operator Nikhil from a lake at Adlur Yellareddy village on Thursday.

Using the help of expert swimmers and the personnel of the fire services department, the police retrieved the bodies from the lake. As the Kamareddy police received a complaint stating that Shruti was missing, the police registered a case and traced her mobile phone to a lake at Adlur Yellareddy.

They rushed to the spot and found the mobile phones, slippers and the SI’s car near the premises. The bodies of the constable and computer operator were retrieved on Wednesday night while the SI’s body on Thursday.

Sai Kumar was working as an SI of Biknur police station, while Shruti was a constable at Bibipet police station.