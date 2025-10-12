Mobile Num In Pocket Helps Railway Police Identify Victim Near Ghatkesar

Hyderabad: A mobile number scribbled on a piece of paper and found in the victim's pocket helped the Secunderabad Government Railway Police (GRP) identify a man who was hit by a speeding train near Hyderabad, late on Friday night.

Secunderabad GRP inspector Mr. B. Saieashwar Goud told Deccan Chronicle that the victim was hit by the Visakha Express while he was crossing the tracks between Charlapalli and Ghatkesar railway stations.

When they searched the deceased, they found a paper with a mobile number on it and called the number, which the victim’s family members answered. The victim, who was identified as M. Raju from Thimmampeta village, Jafrabad mandal, of Jangaon district, was said to be suffering from a mental disability. He had left home three days ago and reached Ghatkesar.

According to the inspector, a witness named Naresh informed the police that he had noticed an unidentified man having lunch with the victim before his death. The man apparently wrote his phone number on a piece of paper and placed it in the victim's pocket, which helped the police inform his relatives.

The growing number of rail-related accidents, especially when trying to cross tracks, is rising in Telangana, and is a major concern for the railway authorities in the state.

In the case of unidentified persons, the police circulate a photograph of the deceased across all police stations within the state and other states. The body is kept in a morgue for 10 days, and if it remains unclaimed, they take the fingerprints and other samples to preserve the DNA.

The challenge for the police lies in identifying and tracing the bodies of mentally challenged people, drug addicts, and beggars.