Telangana
PTI
23 Sept 2025 1:12 PM IST

The truck was on its way from Kudachi town in Raibag taluk to Hyderabad when it was stopped near the Siddeshwar temple: Police

Mob in Karnataka Torches Vehicle Transporting Beef Illegally
The Karnataka police said a truck allegedly transporting beef illegally to neighbouring Telangana was set on fire by locals in Ainapur town of Kagawad taluk on Monday night. (Representational Image)

Belagavi (Karnataka): A truck allegedly transporting beef illegally to neighbouring Telangana was set on fire by locals in Ainapur town of Kagawad taluk on Monday night, police said.

The truck was on its way from Kudachi town in Raibag taluk to Hyderabad when it was stopped near the Siddeshwar temple. On inspection, locals found beef inside the vehicle. Angered by the discovery, they set the truck ablaze, police added.
By the time fire tenders from the Belagavi Fire Department and Ugar Sugar Factory arrived, the vehicle had already been completely gutted. Cases have been filed under the anti-cattle slaughter law and robbery.
Police have registered two cases under the prevention of cattle slaughter act and prevention of cruelty to animals act.


