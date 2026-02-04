MNJ Performs 250 Free Robotic-Assisted Cancer Surgeries

Hyderabad: MNJ Institute of Oncology, a government-run tertiary cancer centre with more than five decades of service, has conducted over 250 robotic-assisted cancer surgeries during the past 30 months free of cost for patients from economically weaker and middle-income backgrounds.

A significant proportion of these procedures have been performed for gynaecological cancers, which account for a substantial share of the institute’s surgical workload. Over 150 robotic-assisted gynaecological cancer surgeries have been carried out in the last two years, primarily for cancers of the cervix, uterus, and ovary conditions that often require surgery in anatomically narrow pelvic spaces where precision is critical.

According to India’s National Cancer Registry Programme, cervical cancer continues to be among the most frequently diagnosed cancers in Indian women, contributing to a considerable share of cancer-related morbidity and mortality. While cervical cancer remains a major focus, uterine cancer is another condition. where robotic-assisted surgery gives surgeons a clear advantage in delivering good outcomes.

Commenting on the institution’s approach, MNJ Cancer Hospital Surgical Oncology HOD Dr Ramesh Maturi said, “Our experience with the da Vinci surgical system has supported our ability to deliver complex gynaecological cancer surgeries within the public healthcare system. In gynaecological cancers, where surgery is often performed in anatomically narrow pelvic spaces, the robotic platform provides greater control and precision, including the ability to perform nerve-sparing procedures that can help reduce post-surgical sexual and urological complications.”

At MNJ Institute, robotic-assisted surgery has been adopted selectively for complex pelvic procedures, including radical hysterectomies and staging surgeries, especially in cases where standard laparoscopic approaches may be technically challenging.

MNJ Cancer Hospital director Dr Joseph Benjamen said, “As a public institution providing specialised cancer care, the responsibility extends beyond introducing advanced technology to ensuring it is used in a manner that strengthens access, consistency, and accountability in patient care.”

Dr Umakanth Goud and Dr Murlidhar, professors and unit heads at the Department of Surgical Oncology, MNJ Institute of Oncology, have been instrumental in adoption and clinical integration of robotic-assisted surgery, strengthening both patient care and surgical practice at the institute.