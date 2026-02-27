MMC, CMC Clear Debris, Vehicles

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) has prioritised clearing construction and demolition waste across its jurisdiction. Debris lying on roads was removed at multiple locations, while abandoned vehicles were also cleared to improve transit paths and maintain cleanliness.

In Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC), debris behind the police checkpost at Miyapur X Roads was cleared in coordination with Re Sustainability Limited (formerly Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd).

Meanwhile, sanitary field assistants (SFAs) along with Swachh Auto Tipper (SAT) drivers conducted a door-to-door survey in Miyapur Circle to motivate residents to hand over household garbage to autos.