MMC Clears Road Development Proposals, Reviews 99-Day Sanitation Action Plan

Hyderabad: Road development proposals and ongoing civic works were reviewed during a meeting held at Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC). Special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan and MMC commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy conducted a standing committee and general body meeting, where 37 agenda items related to infrastructure were discussed. Budget approvals were given for works earlier sanctioned in merged municipalities, and three road development proposals from the town planning wing were cleared. A separate review of the 99-day action plan focused on sanitation and public health. Officials discussed fogging drives, water hyacinth removal, spraying and other steps to control mosquitoes and prevent seasonal diseases.

Plans to develop lakes, promote greenery and strengthen self-help group participation were also reviewed.



