MLC poll victory endorses PM’s leadership: Bandi

Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar celebrated a historic victory in the Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Medak Teacher MLC election as BJP candidate Malka Komaraiah won by a margin of 5,900 votes. Speaking at Ambedkar Stadium alongside the newly elected Teachers’ MLC, Sanjay attributed the result to the trust placed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.“Today’s victory clearly reflects the teachers’ faith in BJP’s vision and governance,” Sanjay Kumar said, adding that the win was a testament to the collective support for the party’s efforts in fighting for teachers’ rights, particularly against policies such as G.O. 317. He also credited the recent budget’s tax exemptions for employees as a contributing factor.Sanjay Kumar praised the tireless work of BJP workers and the efforts of TAPAS, a teachers’ association that collaborated with the party, contrasting their commitment with that of other unions supporting the opposition. He further accused the BRS and Congress of indirectly backing rival candidates, a strategy that ultimately failed to sway the teachers’ vote.Newly elected MLC Malka Komaraiah expressed gratitude for the support extended by BJP workers and TAPAS. He vowed to make addressing issues like GO 317 his top priority, viewing the victory as evidence of the growing influence of the BJP under the leadership of State President and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy.