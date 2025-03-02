MLC Elections: Counting to begin at 8 am today

Hyderabad: Arrangements for counting of votes for the Legislative Council elections to two teacher and a graduate seats will commence at 8 am on Monday.

The counting exercise likely to be quite long given the larger number of voters. The final results of graduate constituency poll can be expected by Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Elections were held on February 27 to the graduate constituency of Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar as well as the teacher constituencies of Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar and Warangal-Khammam- Nalgonda.

According to officials, at least 63.09 per cent of polling was reported for the Karimnagar graduate seat, while for Karimnagar teachers it was 83.24 per cent and the Nalgonda teachers reported 93.55 per cent polling.

Around 1,200 ballot boxes were used at 499 polling centres and a total 56 candidates were in fray for the graduates constituency. In Karimnagar teacher seat, there were 274 polling centres and 658 ballot boxes,, while at the Nalgonda teachers seat, 480 ballot boxes were used in 200 polling centre.

The graduates poll is the most watched, with the Congress’ Narender Reddy facing off directly with Anji Reddy of the BJP. Over 2.5 lakh votes were cast in this poll.