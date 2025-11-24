MLAs Play Key Role in Finalisation of DCC Posts

Nizamabad, Kamareddy: Congress MLAs played a key role in finalising the new District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents for Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. After a long gap, new DCC chiefs have been appointed in both districts, with selections made based on social equations and internal party considerations.

Senior Congress leader and former Nizamabad Market Committee chairman K. Nagesh Reddy has been appointed Nizamabad DCC president. Although leaders such as Badsi Sekhar Goud had also aspired for the post, the party high command gave priority to Nagesh Reddy in line with the social equations in the district.

Nagesh Reddy had earlier sought the party ticket for the Nizamabad Rural Assembly seat and had also tried for an MLC nomination in the last elections, but the party did not consider his candidature. His appointment as DCC president is seen as a recognition of his efforts, backed by senior MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy.

In an interesting move, the party also named young leader Bobbili Ramakrishna as the Nizamabad City Congress Committee president. He secured the position with the support of TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud. TPCC former secretary Narala Ratnakar had strongly lobbied for the post to prepare the party for the upcoming municipal elections, but he was not selected.

In Kamareddy district, Mallikarjun of Nizamsagar mandal has been appointed DCC president. Jukkal MLA Thota Laxmikanth Rao and Yellareddy MLA Madanmohan Rao supported his elevation. Former DCC president Kailas Srinivas Rao attempted to retain the post with the support of Government Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir, but he was unsuccessful.

Although the Congress usually gathers inputs from all sections before finalising organisational posts, in this round, MLAs, former MLAs, and constituency in-charges played a decisive role in selecting the new DCC presidents.