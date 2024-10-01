MLA Urges BRS Leaders To Visit Villages Along Musi River Before Opposing Project

Nalgonda: Munugode Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Monday called on BRS leaders to tour the villages along the Musi River before opposing the state government’s efforts to clean the polluted waterway.

In a media statement, Rajagopal Reddy warned that villages along the Musi River are at risk due to the severe pollution caused by contaminated water. He cautioned that if BRS leaders continue to oppose the cleanup, they could face protests from over one lakh villagers whose homes are affected by pollution. He invited BRS leaders K. Taraka Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao to visit the affected areas to witness the conditions firsthand, urging them not to play politics at the expense of villagers' health.

He said that the residents of these villages are suffering from diseases caused by the polluted Musi River. "Out of the 2,000 MLD of drainage and chemical-contaminated waste flowing into the Musi, only 700 MLD is being treated. There are no effluent treatment plants for cleansing chemical waste," he stated.

He also urged the state government to provide employment and business opportunities to families displaced by the Musi beautification project. Additionally, he called for the allocation of double-bedroom houses to these families.