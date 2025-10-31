CM Revanth Appoints 2 MLAs in Nominated Posts with Cabinet Rank

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy appointed senior Congress MLAs, P. Sudarshan Reddy from Bodhan and K. Premsagar Rao from Mancherial, to nominated posts with Cabinet rank. Both legislators had aspired for Cabinet berths. The decision came within hours of former cricketer Mohd. Azharuddin being sworn in as minister on Friday.

While Sudarshan Reddy has been appointed adviser to the government for implementation of flagship welfare and development schemes, Premsagar Rao has been made chairman of the Telangana Civil Supplies Corporation.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao issued orders on the appointments on the Chief Minister’s directions. Sudarshan Reddy and Premsagar Rao had earlier expressed dissatisfaction over being left out during the Cabinet expansion. Their appointments are seen as an attempt by the leadership to address discontent and ensure regional balance.

Sudarshan Reddy, a seasoned politician from Nizamabad district, won the Bodhan Assembly seat for three consecutive terms in 1999, 2004, and 2009 in undivided Andhra Pradesh and served as irrigation minister in the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy Cabinet. After setbacks in 2014 and 2018, he regained the seat in 2023. Premsagar Rao, who served as an MLC between 2007 and 2013, entered the Telangana Assembly from Mancherial in the 2023 elections.

When the Congress government took charge in December 2023, neither the combined Nizamabad nor Adilabad district found representation in Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet. The exclusion sparked resentment among senior leaders from these districts. During the Cabinet expansion in June, while Chennur MLA G. Vivekanand from the former undivided Adilabad district was inducted, Sudarshan Reddy and Premsagar Rao were overlooked, intensifying their grievances.

The two leaders voiced their objections publicly, prompting the party high command to step in and assure them of suitable positions in future. With the latest Cabinet reshuffle restricted to Azharuddin’s induction from Hyderabad, the Chief Minister moved swiftly to honour his earlier assurance by granting nominated posts with cabinet rank to the two senior MLAs.

Following approval from the party high command, the government issued orders for their appointments within hours of Azharuddin’s swearing-in ceremony.