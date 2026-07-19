MLA Seeks Priority For Locals in Kazipet Coach Factory Jobs

Kazipet: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy on Sunday demanded that local youth be given priority in recruitment at the upcoming Kazipet Railway Coach Factory.

The MLA participated in a padayatra organised by the Railway Joint Action Committee (JAC) and various public organisations from Madikonda to Kazipet Railway Junction in support of the demand for local employment.

Addressing the gathering, Naini said the coach factory should fulfil the long-pending aspirations of the youth of Warangal by creating employment opportunities for local candidates. He urged the authorities to accord first preference to eligible local youth during recruitment.

He called on all political parties to support the Railway JAC's demand and continue the movement in a united manner. He also sought reservation of the nearly 3,000 jobs expected to be created at the factory for local youth.

The MLA urged the government and the authorities concerned to provide skill development training to unemployed youth who do not possess the qualifications required for employment at the factory. He also sought priority in recruitment for families that had lost land for the project, while ensuring fair opportunities for unemployed youth from the surrounding areas.

Naini said the Central government should take necessary steps to ensure justice for local people and make the Kazipet Railway Coach Factory a catalyst for regional development.

Leaders of the Railway JAC, representatives of various public organisations, Congress leaders and party workers participated in the programme.