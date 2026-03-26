MLA Seeks Clarity, Better Compensation for Corridor Evictees

Hyderabad: Concerns over compensation and lack of clarity for residents affected by proposed elevated corridor projects in Hyderabad were raised in the Assembly, with Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sriganesh Narayanan seeking government intervention.

Speaking during the session, he said people in the Cantonment, Malkajgiri and Medchal constituencies who are likely to lose land or property need clearer communication and fair compensation. The projects include elevated corridors planned from Paradise to Bowenpally and from Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to Shamirpet.

While acknowledging that the corridors are expected to improve connectivity to the northern parts of Telangana, he said affected families are facing uncertainty. “People are not clear about how much land will be taken and what compensation they will receive. This is creating confusion and concern,” he said.

He urged the government to announce a “fair and better” compensation package for those losing property, stating that many are giving up homes or livelihoods for the projects.

Another issue he raised was the lack of clarity on road widening. According to him, there is confusion among residents about the exact extent of land acquisition, leading to speculation and anxiety in localities along the proposed routes.

The MLA also asked the government to direct officials to hold meetings with affected residents to explain project details and address their concerns.

He said infrastructure projects should move forward, but added that the process must be transparent and ensure that those affected are adequately supported.