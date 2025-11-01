MLA Reveals Master Plan For Development Of Jeedikal Ramachandra Swamy Temple

WARANGAL: A master plan is being prepared for the comprehensive and permanent development of the Jidikal Sri Ramachandra Swamy Temple to transform it into a magnificent and serene holy shrine, said former Deputy Chief Minister and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari.

The MLA personally donated ₹2 lakh towards the temple’s development and appealed to local donors to contribute generously to restore the temple’s former glory.

Srihari made these remarks after inspecting the arrangements and development works for the upcoming Brahmotsavams, set to begin on November 4, and after offering prayers at the temple in Jeedikal of Lingala Ghanpur mandal, Jangaon district, on Saturday.

During his inspection, the MLA instructed officials from various departments to ensure flawless arrangements for devotees attending the Brahmotsavams. He directed them to provide adequate sanitation facilities, drinking water, and temporary toilets. He also called for a medical camp to be set up throughout the festival, equipped with essential medicines and an ambulance on standby.

For security, the MLA advised setting up a police control room and ensuring strict security and constant patrolling to prevent any untoward incidents in the temple surroundings. He also instructed officials to identify parking areas to prevent traffic congestion and take necessary precautions to avoid power disruptions.

Srihari further directed temple authorities to install permanent lighting from the temple to the bus stand and erect temporary shelters on the premises for devotees attending the celestial wedding ceremony. He urged officials of various departments to work in coordination to ensure the successful conduct of the Sri Ramachandra Swamy Brahmotsavams.