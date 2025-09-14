MLA Rajendar Reddy Won by Luck: Konda Surekha

Warangal: Endowments minister Konda Surekha said Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy ‘won by luck’ to become an MLA. She was responding to Rajendar Reddy’s criticism regarding the appointment of two members to the Bhadrakali Temple Trust Board, which he said was done without his knowledge.

The clash between minister Surekha and MLA Rajendar Reddy has deepened internal rifts within the Congress in Warangal district. What began as a dispute over two appointments to the temple trust board has now escalated into a public exchange of accusations.

The row started after minister Surekha, who holds the endowments portfolio, appointed two new members to the trust board without consulting the local MLA. Rajendar Reddy lashed out, calling her decision unilateral and warning her not to interfere in his constituency. He even lodged a formal complaint with the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

In response, minister Surekha defended her decision, asserting that as the endowments minister she has the authority to make such appointments. She clarified that the names were approved by the party high command and added that the MLA’s remarks should be left to his own judgment.

The TPCC has since advised Rajendar Reddy to take his grievance to the party high command. However, the MLA expressed his frustration, pointing out that earlier complaints lodged by Warangal MLAs against the Konda family had gone unresolved. “How many times should we bring this to the notice of the high command?” he asked.