MLA: KCR Led KLIS To Failure

Nizamabad: Congress MLA R. Bhupathi Reddy on Friday accused former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao of being solely responsible for the failure of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). He alleged that both leaders “minted money” from the project, stretching from Tummidihatti to Kaleshwaram, and asserted that they would “definitely face punishment” following a judicial inquiry.



Speaking at Congress Bhavan, the Nizamabad Rural MLA claimed that neither the Central Water Commission nor any reputable scientific agency had endorsed the KLIS. He said poor construction quality and neglected maintenance led to the project's current problems, adding that Chandrashekar Rao proceeded without Cabinet or sub-committee approval.




