MLA Asks Officials To Build Houses For PVTGs Quickly

ADILABAD: Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar on Friday directed officials to expedite the construction of houses sanctioned for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) under the PM Janman scheme. He said a total of 5,500 houses had been sanctioned for the Adilabad Assembly Constituency under PM Janman and PM Awas Yojana.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for houses under PM Janman and Indiramma houses under PM Awas Yojana, in collaboration with the state government, at Pendalwada, Lekharwada, Balapur, and Shavapur villages in Bhoraj mandal.

The MLA appealed to beneficiaries not to fall prey to middlemen for securing bills or house sanctions.

Payal Shankar said the scheme ensures that the poorest of the poor, especially PVTGs, receive housing support, calling it a step toward their empowerment.