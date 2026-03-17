MLA Alleges Misuse of Weapons by Karimnagar CP

Karimnagar: BRS MLA Padi Koushik Reddy has made sensational allegations against the Karimnagar Police Commissioner, saying he allowed private individuals to use high-end service weapons.

Reddy was speaking at the Assembly media point on Tuesday. He alleged that power was being "misused for personal entertainment, causing fear among local residents."

According to the MLA, the incident took place in September 2025 at the Bonalapalli firing range. The police commissioner allowed his wife and five of her friends to fire nearly 160 rounds using AK-47 rifles and pistols.

"A stray bullet from this session injured an elderly woman named Amrutamma in Bonalapalli village," he said and accused the police department of trying to cover up the injury by claiming the woman was hit by a stone.

The MLA stated that if his claims were proven wrong, he would resign from his post and quit politics. He also accused another officer of providing a government vehicle to a private person.

Senior officials from the Karimnagar police commissionerate dismissed the allegations as baseless. They clarified that on the dates mentioned by the MLA, the police commissioner was on leave and stationed in Delhi.

While noting that the higher authorities would look into the fresh remarks made by the MLA, the police maintained that the system remained disciplined. He denied any misuse of state resources.