Mizoram, Telangana Ink Pact to Boost Sports Ties

Aizawl: Mizoram and Telangana have signed an agreement to boost partnership and collaboration in the sports sector, an official said on Monday.

An MoU was signed at the 'Telangana-North East Connect: A Techno-Cultural Festival' held in Hyderabad on Saturday, he said. The document was formally exchanged between Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Mizoram Sports and Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar.

During a panel discussion at the conference, Hmar said the northeastern state is pushing ahead with a clear long-term vision, and making efforts to broaden excellence in other Olympics disciplines like football.

Hmar referred to the rollout of the Emerging Mizoram Sports (EMS) initiative under the state's flagship programme 'Bana Kaih' or handholding scheme to promote sports and groom talented youths in the state.

As part of the collaboration, he proposed exchange visits between athletes of the two states, sharing of coaching expertise and access for Mizo sportspersons to train free of cost at Telangana's advanced sports facilities.

The event, organised jointly by Telangana's Raj Bhavan and the Telangana government, also explored collaboration in music, women's empowerment, fine arts, performing arts, literature and films, the official said.