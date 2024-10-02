Miyapur Restaurants Found Violating Food Norms

Hyderabad: A recent inspection by the Food Safety Commissioner’s task force team has uncovered several hygiene violations at the restaurants in Miyapur.

The kitchen of Athidhi Restaurant was exposed to the external environment without having proper insect-proof screens and cockroach infestation was also found. The kitchen had broken and the walls of the refrigerator were rusted. Uncovered and unlabelled food items were found inside the fridge. Instead of food-grade rose water, the restaurant was using cosmetic rose water to prepare food items like lassi. The absence of medical fitness certificates and water analysis reports raised further red flags.

Angaara Restaurant was found to be in a highly unsanitary state, with water stagnation, broken flooring and cobwebs in the kitchen. Live cockroach infestation was there and the restaurant was using potentially harmful synthetic food colours in non-vegetarian dishes. The restaurant did not prominently display its FSSAI license. It also lacked other critical documents such as medical fitness certificates for the staff and pest-control records.

Another restaurant Kodi Kura Chitti Gaare, while displaying its FSSAI license, was flagged for inadequate pest control records and water analysis from an uncertified (non-NABL) laboratory. Open doors and windows without insect-proof screens led to a fly infestation, contributing to the unsanitary environment.