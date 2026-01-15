Mixed Traffic Flow as Sankranti Travel Peaks

Hyderabad: Traffic conditions across Hyderabad on Wednesday reflected a mixed pattern, with officials noting a slight dip in vehicle movement towards the Vijayawada highway as Sankranti festivities began in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Police, however, asserted that the city was far from empty, contrary to visuals circulating on social media.

Malkajgiri traffic police reported that traffic towards Vijayawada was lighter compared to previous days, though mild to moderate flow continued along the NH-65 corridor. “Most people travelled for Bhogi already, so traffic is not so thick. However, Uppal Circle and Dilsukhnagar continued to witness steady movement due to regular commercial activity and intra-city travel,” an officer said.

Congestion was reported in specific pockets linked to seasonal events. Parade Grounds saw heavy density due to the ongoing Kite Festival, while Nampally Exhibition Grounds remained crowded with visitors to the annual All India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish). Joint commissioner of police (Traffic) Joel Davis said advisories were issued and personnel deployed to ease movement at both venues.

Officials dismissed social media reels suggesting deserted roads as misleading. “The roads are not empty. There is only a mild reduction in traffic in some stretches. Normal movement continues in most of the Old City,” a traffic official said.

Commuters noted changes in flow. A Habsiguda – Begumpet traveller said barricades at Mettuguda and Paradise flyover were absent, altering usual evening patterns. A Kukatpally resident observed fewer private buses on the roads, adding, “It’s like half of Kukatpally and KPHB moved to their hometowns. Roads here look half empty.”

Police personnel were deployed at major junctions and event venues to regulate traffic and prevent bottlenecks. Commuters were advised to plan travel in advance, avoid peak hours near festival areas, and use alternate routes.

Traffic police said monitoring will continue over the next few days as festival-related travel peaks. Crowds are expected to return by Sunday evening or early Monday, when roads will again see heavy movement.