Mixed Reactions to Quotas for Local Body Polls

Karimnagar: The government’s decision to implement 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in the upcoming local body elections has drawn a mixed response from major political party leaders. Both the ruling and Opposition parties in Karimnagar district urged against filing legal challenges to the hike.

BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar described the move as a potential role model for the country that also safeguards the interests of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Meanwhile, BRS MLA Gangula Kamalakar welcomed the quota but cautioned that the government must ensure complete and legally sound implementation to avoid insulting the BC community.

The Congress government has given final approval for local body elections, prompting the panchayat raj department to begin preparations. Officials have also finalised reservation quotas based on recent government orders.

Defending the decision, Minister Prabhakar said the increase in BC reservations would not affect the existing quotas for SCs or STs. He hailed the move as a potential model for the country, urged respect for the official order, and appealed to all political parties not to challenge the 42 per cent BC quota in court. He affirmed that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is committed to sincere implementation.

At the same time, BRS MLA Kamalakar welcomed the decision but warned that the BC community would react strongly if the government merely issued the order without ensuring implementation on the ground. He stressed that the Chief Minister must prevent legal hurdles to the GO and suggested that the government clarify the exact BC share before proceeding with polls.

Separately, Choppadandi MLA Medipally Satyam lodged a complaint with the Chief Secretary, alleging irregularities in the reservation process in Karimnagar and Jagtial districts. He claimed that the quota allocations for BCs, SCs, and STs were not conducted properly in several areas and requested that the process be repeated to ensure justice for all concerned communities.