MITTI Cafe Empowers Disabled Workers

Hyderabad: MITTI Cafe, run by 15 individuals with physical and mental disabilities, has opened at Rashtrapati Nilayam at Bolaram.

Launched by the Telangana Social Impact Group (T-SIG) with support from corporate and government organisations, this project aims to empower vulnerable communities while raising awareness about mental and physical health challenges.

MITTI Cafe has already set up branches in over 40 locations, including Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi and several international airports. In addition to the cafe, the premises also feature a stall offering handmade home and office decor, toys and stationery, which has gained attention from national and international organisations.

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding from entities such as Indian Oil Corporation Limited and the Australia-New Zealand Banking Group supports the cafe’s operations. The new reception center at the Rashtrapati Nilayam has been allocated to the cafe, allowing it to operate rent-free. The employees at the cafe receive monthly salaries ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹50,000, depending on their roles.

The menu at the cafe includes snacks like samosas, chaat, pakoras, tea, biscuits, coffee, sandwiches and ice creams, all made with high-quality ingredients. During her winter break, President Droupadi Murmu visited the cafe and appreciated the efforts of the staff. With the support of T-SIG, the initiative is expected to generate an annual turnover of Rs.36 lakh-46 lakh.