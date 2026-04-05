Mittal Hails AI As Game-Changer For Power Sector

HYDERABAD: Energy department’s special chief secretary Naveen Mittal highlighted how artificial intelligence (AI) was transforming the power sector from typewriters to digital efficiency. He said AI could complete days of work in just minutes.

Mittal was speaking at a review meeting on the AI Hackathon in Hanamkonda on Saturday, chaired by northern discom chairman and managing director Karnati Varun Reddy. Different units of the power sector presented how AI is reshaping work, showcasing current digital practices and future AI plans.

Mittal noting the potential of AI to change organisations if applied correctly. He urged departments to tailor AI to their needs for improved productivity. He praised the northern discom’s steps in ensuring uninterrupted power supply. The company has a phased AI action plan aimed at faster, accurate, and transparent services.

After the meeting, dignitaries visited the Oglapur 400 KV unmanned substation, where they inspected operations, maintenance, and voltage systems. Directors V Mohan Rao, V Tirupati Reddy, T Madhusudan, and C Prabhakar, chief engineers Tirumal Rao and Annapurna, along with other general managers, attended the meeting.