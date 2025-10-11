Misty Mornings, Clear Skies for Hyd

Hyderabad:The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for several Telangana districts, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning and squalls until October 13. The alert covers Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad and Mulugu districts, where thunderstorm activity is expected from afternoon to night through the weekend.

According to the IMD, these regions are likely to experience scattered heavy spells, while most other parts of the state, including Hyderabad, will remain largely dry until Monday. Lightning and squalls may occur in isolated pockets.



Hyderabad experienced its first cool morning of the season on Thursday, with the University of Hyderabad recording 18.4°C and BHEL registering 19.8°C. Minimum temperatures in several districts, including Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Adilabad, and Asifabad, ranged between 17°C and 19°C.



Weather analyst T. Balaji said the state is currently experiencing a short cool spell. “More cold mornings are expected over the next few days before rainfall returns after October 14,” he said. The IMD has urged residents in thunderstorm-prone areas to remain indoors during lightning activity and avoid open fields and elevated places. Hyderabad is likely to see misty mornings and clear skies through the weekend before intermittent rains make a comeback next week.

