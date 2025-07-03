'Mission Karmayogi' Team Visits Telangana to Discuss Civil Servants Capacity Building

New Delhi: A team of the Centre's 'Mission Karmayogi' visited Telangana to further shape capacity building plans for the state's civil servants, said an official statement issued on Thursday.

The National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building or Mission Karmayogi was launched in September 2020 to foster the civil servants' capacity building.

It also envisions a future-ready civil service rooted in the Indian ethos with a global perspective.

The team of Capacity Building Commission and Karmayogi Bharat called on Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma in Hyderabad on Wednesday, the statement said.

Karmayogi Bharat is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed to implement the iGOT (integrated government online training) programme.

Led by Capacity Building Commission's administration member Alka Mittal, Navneet Kaur (Capacity Building Commission Director) and Soumi Banerjee (Karmayogi Bharat General Manager), the team apprised the governor of the ongoing implementation of Mission Karmayogi in the state and sought guidance on the way forward, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The governor expressed support for the initiative and encouraged the team to continue driving this transformative mission forward in the state, it said.

Earlier, the Mission Karmayogi team met with Telangana Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and senior department heads to chart the way forward for capacity building of civil servants in the state, the statement said.

The team presented a detailed overview of Mission Karmayogi, emphasising its vision of nurturing a future-ready, citizen-centric civil service through digital learning and competency-based training, it said.

A key highlight of the discussions was the iGOT Karmayogi platform, which facilitates anytime-anywhere learning for officers across departments.

The department heads shared their specific training needs and challenges, underscoring the importance of customised learning pathways tailored to each department's governance priorities, the statement said.

A significant outcome of the meeting was the decision to onboard the civil servants from multiple departments onto the iGOT platform and the key role the training institutions of the state can play in this endeavour.

"This step is expected to mark a crucial advancement in Telangana's capacity-building journey," it said.

These engagements reflect a shared commitment to strengthening governance through continuous learning and development under Mission Karmayogi, the statement added.