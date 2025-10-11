Missing three minor girls rescued

Nizamabad:The three girls from the Backward Classes (BC) hostel at Government High School, Kotagally, who had gone missing earlier this week, were found safe on Friday. Police rescued the girls and handed them over to their parents.

According to officials, one of the girls was found on Thursday night, while the remaining two were traced on Friday. Reportedly, two of them had travelled to neighbouring Maharashtra, while the third went to Hyderabad.

Police said the three students — two from Class X and one from Class IX — went missing from the hostel on Wednesday evening and did not return. Following a complaint from the hostel staff, police registered a case and launched an investigation. The incident left parents and staff in shock.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Nizamabad Town Circle Inspector G. Srinivas Raju said the police were investigating who might have encouraged or assisted the minors in leaving the hostel. “Based on the findings, further cases will be registered against those involved, if any,” he said, adding that the situation was now under control.