Missing Man Found Dead

Hyderabad: A 27‑year‑old man who had gone missing recently was found to have died by suicide at Himayatsagar in Rajendranagar police limits on Saturday. Family disputes were said to be the cause of the suicide.

The incident came to light on Sunday after his family lodged a missing complaint. The deceased was identified as Ameer, a resident of Rajendranagar, who assisted his father in the real estate business. He had left home on Saturday and did not return.

Rajendranagar inspector M. Muthu Yadav said: “We received a complaint from his family members stating that Ameer had been missing for two days. During inquiries, we received information that a body had been found at Himayatsagar. A police team visited the spot and found a bike and the body. Based on the bike’s registration number, it was confirmed to be Ameer's. His family members identified the body.”

Police said family disputes may have led to the suicide. Ameer’s marriage was scheduled for next month. “We will question the family members in connection with the case. Ameer purchased petrol and was seen carrying a bottle at the location. These videos have been collected by the police,” inspector Yadav added.





Pub worker elopes to marry lover





A 34‑year‑old pub employee from Madhapur, reported missing from his residence under Uppal police limits, was found to have eloped with his paramour to marry her.

In her complaint to Uppal police, the wife stated that around 12.30 am in February 20, a person known to her husband came to their apartment and called him outside. The victim told her he would return shortly, bolted the door from outside, and left his mobile phone at home. When he did not return, the woman alerted neighbours, who opened the door. She searched for him in the area but found no trace.