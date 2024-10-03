Missing for 150 Days, Parents Fear for their Daughter’s Life

Hyderabad: Parents of a 19-year-old Dalit girl, who has been missing for over 150 days, alleged that their daughter's life is in danger as she had been eloped by a man from another community.

The girl’s father Dilip Dhara, a 48-year-old businessman and a resident of Mir Alam Mandi, lodged a complaint with the Mir Chowk police on April 30 about his missing daughter. After the complaint, the girl’s parents had been vainly visiting the Mirchowk police station every day, hoping that the police would trace their daughter.

Dhara has two daughters and a son, and the missing girl is his youngest. “On April 29, I along with my family had dinner and went to sleep at 11.30 pm. At around 6.30 am, my wife Kabita woke me up to inform me that my daughter was not at home. I searched for her at all possible places but all our efforts were in vain,” the father recalled.

In his complaint to the police, Dhara said that his daughter had left her mobile at home and transferred Rs.12,000 from his bank account through Google Pay to a number which he claimed belonged to the accused man.

He also said that his daughter was brainwashed by the accused and took away Rs.25,000 from almirah and locked the house door from outside. The girl’s father requested the police officer to trace his daughter at the earliest.

“We registered a case of missing under the crime number 95 of 2024 and are making efforts to trace her,” said an officer from the Mir Chowk police station.

A. Shivachandragiri, a spokesman for the Telangana unit of BJYM, urged the police to take up the case seriously and render justice to the girl's family.

“We strongly suspect that the Dalit girl’s life is in danger. Dilip and his wife Kabita for the past 150 days have been daily enquiring about their daughter but the police officers are not taking the issue seriously nor till date have traced the victim,” Shivachandragiri told Deccan Chronicle.

Shivachandragiri suspected that the girl had been harmed.

“We have also filed a habeas corpus petition in the Telangana High Court. Following which, the court directed the police to take appropriate action and trace the victim,” he said.