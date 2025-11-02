Missile Experts Take Charge of DRDL, ASL

Hyderabad: Ankathi Raju, a missile propulsion technology expert, has been appointed director of the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), while Dr M. Raghavendra Rao, known for his contributions to the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP), has been named director of the Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), Hyderabad.

Raju, a mechanical engineer from Osmania University with an MTech in Aeronautical Engineering (Propulsion) from IIT Bombay, has over three decades of experience in missile propulsion technology. He played a key role in demonstrating the solid fuel ducted ramjet (SFDR) propulsion system and developing liquid propulsion systems for missiles such as Prithvi, Agni, Prithvi Air Defence, Prithvi Defence Vehicle and Mission Shakti (ASAT). His work also includes contributions to reaction control systems, interceptor missiles and axial flow compressor design.

Dr Raghavendra Rao, a mechanical engineering graduate from NIT Bhopal, holds a master’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering from MIT Chennai and a PhD from NIT Warangal. He made significant contributions to India’s IGMDP, initiated under Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. As technology director for Liquid Propulsion at DRDL, Dr Rao led the design and development of propulsion systems for Agni missiles, air defence, advanced naval systems and hypersonic technologies. His work on liquid propellant-based control systems, engines and scramjet propulsion has earned wide recognition.