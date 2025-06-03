Miss World Suchata Remembers Little Girls Lost in Hyderabad Fire: ‘Their Love Will Stay With Me Forever'

Suchata Chuangsri, recently crowned Miss World, has shared an emotional message mourning the tragic loss of three young girls she had met during her visit to Modi Pearls at Gulzar Houz near Charminar in Hyderabad. The girls, along with 14 of their family members, perished in a devastating fire on May 18.

Recalling her visit to the historic city, which she described as close to her heart since her crowning, Suchata reflected on the warmth and joy she experienced during her time at the pearl shop. She fondly remembered the girls dressed in white and zebra-patterned outfits who were eager to meet her and take pictures. One girl had even asked her mother to find a dress to look as beautiful as Suchata for the occasion.

The beauty queen was deeply moved by the family's hospitality and the love they showed during her visit. In her note, she wrote, "They were cheering and praying for me with so much love and hope, and my heart breaks that they didn’t get the chance to witness and celebrate our victory."

Expressing profound grief, she concluded with a prayer: "May your souls rest in peace in paradise... May we meet again in our next life."



