Miss World Krystyna Pyszková visits Yadagirigutta Temple, calls it a ‘Must-Visit’ destination

Hyderabad: Reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszková has begun her exploration of Telangana, starting with a visit to the renowned Yadagirigutta temple on March 18. Captivated by its divine beauty, she described the experience as both joyful and spiritually uplifting.

“Visiting the Yadagirigutta temple brought me joy and peace of spirit. I feel blessed and happy to know that in a few weeks, 120 Miss World participants will get to experience something unique here. And this is just the beginning! I can’t wait to see more of Telangana and its hidden gems,” Pyszková shared during her visit.

Located in Telangana, the ancient temple is dedicated to Lord Narasimha, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Praising its grandeur, she remarked, “It is a must-visit place for its stunning architecture, serene surroundings, and spiritual significance! My first impression of Telangana couldn’t be any better.”

Telangana is set to host the 72nd Miss World Festival from May 7 to 31, welcoming participants from across the globe.

"Zarur Aana, Telangana!"