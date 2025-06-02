Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Thanks Telangana for Hosting the Pageant
Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata hails Hyderabad’s warmth and Telangana’s initiatives, calls her crowning a proud moment for Thailand.
Hyderabad: Miss World 2025 winner Opal Suchata from Thailand expressed heartfelt gratitude to the state government for its support in hosting the pageant. She said the love and care she received in Hyderabad would always remain a special memory in her life.
She praised Hyderabad as a beautiful city with friendly people. “This has been an unforgettable experience,” she said.
Suchata became emotional recalling the moment she was crowned Miss World, calling it a proud moment not just for herself but for Thailand, as it is the country’s first-ever Miss World title. She said the crown comes with great responsibility and promised to continue working for social causes.
Suchata has been working for breast cancer awareness and fundraising in Thailand for the past three years. She said she would now expand her service initiatives globally, with support from the Miss World Organisation. She also wants to support other contestants' projects, focusing on women’s empowerment.
She said she was particularly impressed by Telangana’s culture and heritage, and admired monuments like the Ramappa Temple and Charminar, and appreciated initiatives like ‘She Teams’ for women’s safety. Opal said she was amazed by the progress of women in education, healthcare, and IT.
“Every moment in Hyderabad was special not just for me but for all contestants. If given a chance, I would love to return,” she said.