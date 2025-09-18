Miryalaguda MLA Cancels Son's Wedding Reception; Donates Rs.2 Cr to Provide Free Urea to Farmers

Hyderabad: Miryalaguda MLA Bathula Laxma Reddy handed over Rs.2 crore cheque to the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, requesting to give one bag of free urea to one lakh farmers in his Assembly constituency.

He presented the cheque to the Chief Minister in the presence of his son Sai Prasanna and other family members.

Laxma Reddy planned to organize a grand marriage reception for his son Sai Prasanna, in Miryalaguda. On seeing the plight of farmers, he came forward to spend the money on farmers by cancelling the wedding reception.

Accordingly, he met the Chief Minister and presented a Rs.2 crore cheque, requesting to provide one bag of free urea to one lakh farmers in Miryalaguda Assembly constituency. Responding to the MLA’s initiative, the Chief Minister congratulated Laxma Reddy and family members.